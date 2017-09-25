The City of Nanaimo has released the shortlists for the two new automated garbage trucks that will go into service in October.

Trash-O-Saurus Rex and Sanitary Claws are two the 10 frontrunners that were selected by city staff from 1,500 submissions.

READ MORE: Name that garbage truck: Nanaimo looks to public to name two new waste haulers

The shortlisted names for the first truck are:

1. Arm-a-gettin’

2. Ultra Garbatron

3. Trash-O-Saurus Rex

4. Nom Nom

5. Waste Warrior

The shortlisted names for the second truck are:

1. Harbour City Crusher

2. Mommy

3. Sanitary Claws

4. Proffessor Trashy

5. Crushasaurus Rex

Nanaimo residents can vote for a name for each of the trucks from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 at this website. The winning names will be unveiled at a city naming ceremony.

The trucks will have separate chambers for collecting two different types of waste at one time. During one of the weeks, garbage and organics will be collected and during the next week, recycling and organics will be collected. Both trucks will be powered by Compressed Natural Gas.

Residents in central Nanaimo will start to receive carts between October 10 to 27, with the new service starting between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.