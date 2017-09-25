Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced Monday that the B.C. government has begun a public engagement process regarding how legalized marijuana will be sold throughout the province.

Starting Monday until Nov. 1, people can go to this website to share their views about the province’s approach to marijuana legalization and how the province can “keep young people, neighbourhoods and roads safe.”

Under the federal government’s new laws, province and territories have the power to regulate the distribution and retail sales of non-medical marijuana. Provinces can also decide on enforcement for marijuana-impaired drivers.

In addition to public consultation, the government will also be getting opinions from a cross-section of British Columbians with a telephone survey.

Marijuana is set to become legal in July 2018 and Farnworth said at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver that the new legislation to deal with legal marijuana will need to be ready for the February legislative session.