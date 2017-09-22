West Shore RCMP are trying to find the owner of a set of Second World War medals that were found during a vehicle search.

On Sept. 21, police recovered jewelry and the Canadian war medals from a vehicle that was part of a search warrant. Police said the items were likely stolen during a break and enter.

Police are also searching for a stolen yellow vacuum lifter used for large pieces of stone. According to West Shore RCMP, the item was stolen after a sea container at a construction site in the 3300 block of Paperbark Crescent in Langford was broken into overnight on Sept. 20.

Police said the yellow vacuum lifter is a unique piece of equipment and likely the only one on Vancouver Island. It is valued at $3,300. The make is “ANVER” and the model is “VPF-57-AC Vac-Pack”.



The vacuum lifter that police said was stolen overnight on Sept. 20. Credit: West Shore RCMP