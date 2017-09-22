There has been a major shakeup at Victoria City Hall with the departure of Jason Johnson.

On Friday, the City of Victoria announced that council had made the decision to “made a change to the city manager position.” Victoria city manager Jason Johnson will be leaving the position this week.

According to the city, Johson will “pursue other opportunities.” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps told CHEK News on Friday afternoon that Johnson was let go.

“Upon the successful completion of his mandate, council joins me in thanking Mr. Johnson for his leadership over the past 3.5 years,” Helps said in a release.

“Mr. Johnson played a critical role in modernizing the city’s financial planning process, creating greater transparency and accountability, transforming the city’s senior leadership team, strengthening the city’s relationship with the development community and overseeing major capital projects like the Johnson Street Bridge Replacement.”

Helps said Deputy City Manager Jocelyn Jenkyn, who has been with the city for 15 years, is now the acting city manager.

Johnson, who was previously West Kelowna’s chief administrative officer, started in February 2014. Johnson and the city have mutually agreed on a transition package of a maximum of 12 months’ salary and benefits. According to the 2016 statement of financial information, Johnson made $223,459 last year. His expenses paid totalled $8,193.