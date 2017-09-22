RCMP are reminding people to pay attention behind the wheel after they received a report of a woman who was pumping breast milk while driving.

On Friday morning, West Shore RCMP tweeted they got a report of a car “all over the road.”

“Driver pumping her breast milk while driving!” West Shore RCMP tweeted.

The tweet comes two days after the Vancouver Police Department posted that a distracted driver received two $368 tickets within an eight-minute span, just six blocks apart. The driver, who was in a rented grey Hyundai Accent, also earned eight penalty points on their licence, worth an additional $520 in fees.

ICBC launched a new campaign in September to warn against distracted driving. According to the government, distracted driving has surpassed impaired driving as the second most common cause of death on B.C. highways. Speed is still in the number one spot.

And last month Attorney General David Eby said he wants ICBC to use technology that could help stop distracted driving. The technology could include apps that block texts and calls in moving cars.