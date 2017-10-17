Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series

WATCH: Victoria Royals’ forward Matthew Phillips has been named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Team WHL faces Team Russia for the first two games of the annual series. Moose Jaw, Sask will kick-off the series on Monday, Nov. 6, while Swift Current, Sask. will welcome the WHL All-Stars and Team Russia for the second game on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The native of Calgary, Alta. has been named to Team WHL after he has recorded a team-high 24 points (9g-15a) in Victoria’s opening 10 games of the season. Phillips sits second in the WHL in points (24), first in powerplay assists (10) and shorthanded goals (2), and third in both goals (9) and assists (15).