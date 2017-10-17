WATCH: Victoria Grizzlies Alex Newhook and Jacson Alexander have been named to Hockey Canada’s U-17 national team for the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in November in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada’s roster for U17 World Challenge
