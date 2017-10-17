A couple who set out to paddle board off Victoria’s Clover Point ran into trouble this afternoon with a woman in her early 20’s having to be rescued after falling in the chilly waters.

Victoria Police say they were called in around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday and when officers arrived on scene, the woman was already on shore, being kept warm by bystanders.

“She was slightly hypothermic”, said Cst. Steve Twardy.

The boyfriend, also in his early 20’s, was not accounted for and a search ensued.

Four boats and two helicopters joined in but it was soon determined that he had made it to shore safely near Gonzales Beach.

“He’s en experienced paddle boarder,” said Cst. Twardy.

“However she wasn’t and he basically left her behind, he wasn’t even aware she’d gone into the water.”

VicPD remind anyone heading out onto the water at this time of year to be well prepared and properly equipped.