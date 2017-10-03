Victoria police are looking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 1.

Arianna McKenzie was reported missing to police on Oct. 2 and police said they believe she may be attempting to go to the Vancouver area.

McKenzie is described as Caucasian, 5’5″, 100 pounds and petite. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, a mid-length green army coat, black leggings and white runners.

Investigators are concerned for McKenzie’s well-being. Anyone who sees McKenzie is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information on her whereabouts can call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.