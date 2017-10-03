A Qualicum Beach councillor made a public apology Monday night for leaving a bag of dog poop on a town employee’s desk.

Coun. Neil Horner made the “heartfelt” apology to bylaw enforcement officer Don Marshall at the regular council meeting.

According to Horner, a few weeks ago, the town’s bylaw officer told Horner that “a member of my inner circle had been seen walking the family dog and not picking up the feces, not for the first time.”

Horner said he did not want to embarrass the person who was walking the dog and asked Marshall if it would be OK if he went and cleaned up the feces. Marshall agreed.

“This was very kind of him and I was grateful,” Horner said at the meeting.

Horner said he cleaned up the feces and threw the bag in the back of his bike. He added that he felt quite pleased with himself and went to go for a coffee.

“I stopped myself before I did, however, thinking I would show Mr. Marshall the bag to show that I had indeed followed up with my pledge to clean it up,” Horner told the council.

Horner said he thought it would be a “lighthearted little thing” and after a little chuckle, the two could go on with their day.

“However, when I got to his desk, he wasn’t there and in an epic example of stupid airheadedness, I left the bag on his desk,” Horner said. “What was I thinking? I don’t think I was.”

According to Horner, he was not trying to upset anyone or make any kind of comment on anyone.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and quite frankly, I’m sick about this. There was no harm intended.