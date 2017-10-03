CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Mom and son marathon duo score major win for inclusion
October 03, 2017
Love, history and family: the true story of a Japanese-Canadian internment camp survivor
October 03, 2017
What's the job with the highest rate of injury in B.C.? The answer may surprise you
October 03, 2017
RCMP seize 40,000 fentanyl pills in international trafficking investigation
October 03, 2017
'He was fearless': Jordan McIldoon's family remembers a life defined by adventure
October 03, 2017
Charging deer injures Oak Bay police chief
October 03, 2017
Vancouver man witnessed Las Vegas attack from lockdown in hotel
October 03, 2017
Vancouver Police issued nearly 2k distracted driving tickets in 1 month
October 03, 2017

Canadian Press

‘Changes are going to be required’ to tax proposals, Morneau says

October 03, 2017

Quebec Liberals try to understand why voters punished them so badly in byelection

October 03, 2017

Canada keen to see Trans Mountain pipeline built, get more oil to China: Carr

October 03, 2017

Sherritt fined $1 million for coal mine discharges under the Fisheries Act

October 03, 2017

The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

October 03, 2017

Vatican urges online protections for kids amid porn scandal

October 03, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
October 01, 2017
Westhaver plays hero, Grizzlies defeat Rivermen in overtime
October 01, 2017
Royals look to remain unbeaten against slumping Blazers
September 30, 2017
Grizzlies stung by Vipers in home opener
September 30, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017

