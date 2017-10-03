A cyclist has died from his injuries following a collision with a cube van on the Nanaimo Parkway last month.

The crash occurred at around 6 a.m. when the cyclist collided with the 5-tonne cube van. Paramedics took the cyclist to a local hospital and he was then airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service said the cyclist died in Victoria General Hospital on Thursday. The cyclist was a man in his 50s and was from Nanaimo. His name has not been released.

After the collision, RCMP said investigators determined that the cyclist was not wearing a helmet, had no lights on his bike and was wearing dark non-reflective clothing. The driver of the cube van was not injured.