Police in Victoria are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Richelle Ojala was last seen on Sept 25 in downtown Victoria. She was reported missing on Oct. 1.

Police said Ojala may be riding a 2015 white Ridley road bike (CR2) with grey graphics.

She is described as Caucasian, 5’5″ and 125 pounds.

According to police, investigators are concerned for Ojala’s well-being. Anyone who sees Ojala is asked to call 911. Police said anyone with information on her whereabouts can call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.