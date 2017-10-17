A study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives suggests Victoria is the best Canadian city to be a woman, despite the wage gap between men and women there worsening slightly in recent years.

The study looks at the differences between men’s and women’s access to economic and personal security, positions of leadership, education and health in Canada’s 25 biggest cities.

According to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), Victoria is the only list where more women then men are employed. Women also account for nearly half of all elected officials and senior managers.

However, the study also said the wage gap in Victoria is on par with the rest of the country, with women earning 73 per cent of what men do – slightly worse than five years ago.

In Windsor, Ont., which ranked worst in the study, the wage gap is actually smaller than average, with women making about 75 per cent of what men earn.

The study said only 23 per cent of elected officials and 34 per cent of senior managers in that region are women. It also said women are more likely to be living below the poverty line than men in Windsor.

The CCPA also said that sexual assault is the only violent crime that’s not on the decline in Canada, and every city still struggles with high rates of sexual and domestic violence.

“Statistics will never be a substitute for the full experience of lives lived. But as signposts they mark the spot where more attention is needed from our political leaders and policy-makers,” says study author Kate McInturff, a senior researcher at CCPA. “We hope they follow through.”

This is the third year in a row Victoria has been in the top spot.

Here is the CCPA’s ranking of the cities:

1. Victoria

2. Gatineau

3. Hamilton

4. Kingston

5. Vancouver

6. Quebec City

7. St. John’s

8. Sherbrooke

9. Halifax

10. Toronto

11. Ottawa

12. London

13. Kelowna

14. Abbotsford-Mission

15. Montreal

16. St. Catharines-Niagara

17. Winnipeg

18. Edmonton

19. Saskatoon

20. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

21. Regina

22. Calgary

23. Barrie

24. Oshawa

25. Windsor

