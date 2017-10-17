Victoria is one of the top 20 best small cities in the world, according to the Condé Nast Traveler.

As part of the magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards, more than 300,000 people cast their votes for their favourite small cities in the world outside the United States.

Victoria landed at number two on the list behind San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The only other Canadian city to make the list was Quebec City, which came in at number eight. Florence and Burges Belgium got the third and fourth spot respectively.

“This result is straight from readers of one of the world’s leading travel magazines,” Paul Nursey, chief executive of Tourism Victoria, said in a statement.

“This is proof positive that Greater Victoria’s transformation from a quaint and charming regional destination to a world-leading experiential destination is complete.”

Last year, Victoria was ranked number 7 on the list of best cities in the world outside of the U.S. in the same readers’ survey.

Tourism Victoria said there has been “extensive coverage” of Victoria in publications like the New York Times, the New Zealand Herald, the Rolling Stone, the L.A. Times and Mexico City’s El Universal. The articles have showcased the region’s concert and music scene to the Pacific Marine Circle Route.

This year, Smart Meetings magazine recommended Victoria as one of the top 10 emerging destinations for hosting meetings and conferences and this summer, 5,770 Canadian travel agents chose Victoria as one of the top five destinations in the country.

Tourism Victoria also noted that its marketing strategy is providing successful and the region is being recognized as a “global leader in experiential tourism.”

The winning cities will be listed in Condé Nast Traveler’s November issue.

Condé Nast Traveler – Readers’ Choice Awards

Top Small Cities Outside the U.S.

1 San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

2 Victoria, B.C., Canada

3 Florence, Italy

4 Bruges, Belgium

5 Lucerne, Switzerland

6 Salzburg, Austria

7 Nuremberg, Germany

8 Quebec City, PQ, Canada

9 Cologne, Germany

10 Lisbon, Portugal

11 Copenhagen, Denmark

12 Edinburgh, Scotland

13 Bergen, Norway

14 Stockholm, Sweden

15 Seville, Spain

16 Prague, Czech Republic

17 Venice, Italy

18 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

19 Dublin, Ireland

20 Jerusalem, Israel