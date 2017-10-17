Thousands of people were been left without power on Vancouver Island Tuesday morning as a powerful fall storm hit the province.

On northern and mid-Vancouver Island, just over 4,000 BC Hydro customers are still affected. In Parksville, 1,646 customers have been without power since 8:18 a.m. and power lines are down across northbound lanes of the Inland Island Highway. Traffic at Parksville is being diverted to the old highway.

On Tuesday morning, BC Hydro said there were more than 7,600 are without power on southern Vancouver Island, including around 7, 490 in Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria. By 11:10 a.m., only 376 were without power in the southern part of the island. Power was restored to customers in Oak Bay and Saanich.

There is a wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria, North Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada said winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in coastal and central parts of B.C. later today, before easing tonight.

Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, North Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island are also under a special weather statement due to another strong fall storm that is expected to arrive early Wednesday. Environment Canada said the storm is expected bring more wind and heavy rain. According to Environment Canada, falling leaves may block storm drains, combining with significant rain to cause local flooding.

To view the list of the current of power outages, visit the BC Hydro website. BC Hydro outages on Vancouver Island are listed in two regions: north and south.