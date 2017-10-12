A 21-year-old Victoria man who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1 has returned home.

A photo from Sheldon’s father and former CHEK News anchor Hudson Mack shows Sheldon being loaded onto a medevac flight from Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Sheldon was struck in the abdomen and the arm when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music-festival on the Vegas Strip. He has been recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery.

While in the hospital in Las Vegas, Sheldon was reunited with Jimmy Grovom, a paramedic from Orange County, Calif. who stayed with Sheldon and got him to the hospital. He was also visited by Erik Frazier,the man who used his truck to ferry 14 victims including Mack and Grovom to the nearest hospitals.

Hudson said Sheldon is making excellent progress. He will continue his medical treatment in Victoria.

Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly 500 were injured during the attack. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.