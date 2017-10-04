Jimmy Grovom and Sheldon Mack

Photo: Facebook/Hudson Mack

Sheldon Mack didn’t know the name of the man he says had helped save his life after he was shot twice on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

He only hoped he could meet him again to say thank-you.

On Wednesday, the 21-year old from Victoria got that chance.

Mack was reunited with 25-year old Jimmy Grovom, a paramedic from Orange County, California, who despite being injured himself, stayed with him and got him to hospital.

He also got a visit from Erik Frazier, the man who used his truck to ferry 14 victims including Mack and Grovom to the nearest hospitals.

“In the midst of this incredibly sad and difficult week, this morning brought us a bright and welcome moment,” Sheldon’s father and former CHEK News anchor Hudson Mack wrote on Facebook.

“An opportunity to say thank you and to express our gratitude to two reluctant heroes.”

Erik Frazier and Sheldon Mack

Photo: Facebook/Hudson Mack

Mack and two friends were in Las Vegas celebrating his 21st birthday.

They were enjoying the Route 21 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when, just after 10 p.m, the sound of gunfire rang out and bullets rained down on the more than 20,000 concertgoers.

58 people were killed including four Canadians and more than 500 were injured.

Mack says he was helping a girl who’d been shot when he too was struck in the abdomen and the arm.

His family didn’t realize how close Sheldon had come to dying until they spoke with his surgeon Tuesday.

“Someone from the scene who helped him to safety and then stayed with him in the ambulance until they got to the hospital, applying pressure to prevent him from bleeding to death,” said Hudson Mack yesterday from Las Vegas.

Now the family knows it was Grovom who, with help from former Marine Frazier, made sure that Sheldon survived when so many did not.

“We cannot ever thank them enough,” wrote Hudson Mack.