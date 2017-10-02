A 21-year-old Victoria man who was celebrating his birthday was injured in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sheldon Mack, the son of former CHEK News anchor Hudson Mack, was shot when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd near the end of an outdoor country music festival on the Vegas Strip

Hudson said his son had surgery overnight for an abdominal wound and is now recovering in the intensive care unit. He was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to celebrate his birthday with his friend and his friend’s brother.

At least 58 people were killed and at least 515 were injured in the mass shooting. The gunman, identified by the police as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was found dead in his hotel room at Mandalay Bay. Local authorities said as many as 10 guns were found in the hotel room.

Two Canadians were among the dead: Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C. and Jessica Klymchuk, who was from Alberta. Two Manitoba women are also in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot on Sunday night.

Premier John Horgan released a statement, calling the Las Vegas attack “horrifying and incomprehensible.” He also said flags at the Parliament Buildings in Victoria and at the provincial government building in Maple Ridge will be flown at half-mast Monday to honour McIldoon.

“To Jordan’s family, and the family and friends of all those who have lost their lives, we offer our condolences and support,” Horgan said in the statement.

The premier also thanked first responders who were in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting.

“When dark acts seek to shake our faith in humanity, we look to those who have come forward to help. Their selfless acts of heroism are what build the strong and caring communities we all want to be a part of.”

Please say a prayer for the victims of #LasVegas shooting. Our son Sheldon was wounded. pic.twitter.com/VQffHEN6WE — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) October 2, 2017

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC