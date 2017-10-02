A 23-year-old man from Maple Ridge, B.C. has been confirmed as one of the victims of the mass shooting that started near the end of an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

A family member confirmed Jordan McIldoon died when a gunman opened fire on hundreds of people at the concert in the Nevada city.

The family member, who didn’t want to be identified, said McIldoon was with his girlfriend at the time. According to the family member, she was was not hurt and has spoken with them.

McIldoon would have turned 24 on Friday and relatives say he was just one month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic.

He also say McIldoon’s parents are travelling to Las Vegas to bring home his body.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 others were taken to hospital in the shooting.

