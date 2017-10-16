A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while skateboarding in downtown Victoria Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., Victoria police received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle at Johnson and Broad Streets. VicPD said when officers arrived, they found that the pedestrian had been riding a skateboard and had non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital.

Witnesses told VicPD the woman had been riding her skateboard at a high speed down the sidewalk and did not stop or pause at the intersection before entering the crosswalk.

VicPD are reminding residents that skateboards cannot be ridden on on downtown sidewalks. When entering a crosswalk, pedestrians are required to dismount a bicycle or skateboard.

Police said it is best to wait for traffic to come to a complete stop before getting onto a crosswalk. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to make eye contact with each other before crossing through intersections.