Comox Valley RCMP conducted a search warrant last Thursday at a marijuana dispensary on 4th Street, eight days after police shut down the shop the first time.

Leaf Compassion, which is located in the 300 block of 4th Street, was first shut down on Oct. 5. Police said the store illegally reopened its doors, contrary to municipal and federal regulations. On Oct. 12, Comox Valley RCMP’s Municipal Drug Section once again raided the store.

Investigators seized suspected marijuana, cannabis-infused food, shatter, cash, and other evidence to support charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, police said. The two people who were arrested were released on promises to appear.

“As the law stands today, selling marihuana in the manner that it was being sold, in a storefront, is illegal”, Const. Rob Gardner, Comox Valley RCMP Media Relations Officer, said in a statement.

In Monday’s release, Comox Valley RCMP also said it supports efforts that make sure individuals permitted by Health Canada to have access to marijuana medical purposes do have access. However, they also noted the current regulations “do not provide blanket legality to produce, use, or traffic marijuana, and the RCMP will continue to enforce the laws of Canada with respect to trafficking in a controlled substance, which includes unlicensed medicinal marijuana sales.

After police first shut down the pot dispensary on Oct. 5, Courtenay Mayor Larry Jangula received several angry phone calls from people upset over the closure. He also said he received death threats.