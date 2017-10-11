Victoria police have expanded their search for a missing 36-year-old man.

Yannick Myers was last seen on June 26 and his family last heard from him on July 13.

On Wednesday, police said they had extended the search to the Chilliwack area.

Myers is described as Caucasian, 175 pounds and 5’9.” He has blue eyes, dirty blonde or light brown hair, and often wears a full beard. Myers also has a scar on his upper lip.

If anyone sees Myers, they are asked to call 911. Anyone with information about Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.