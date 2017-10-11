A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tofino early Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to Natural Resources Canada, the 4.5-magnitude quake struck at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday.
The tremor’s epicentre was recorded about 170 kilometres west of Tofino at a depth of 10 kilometres. There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Emergency Info BC said in a tweet that there was no threat to the province.
