Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Yannick Myers.

Myers was last seen on June 26 and his family last heard from him on July 13.

Police said this is out of character for Myers and his family is concerned.

Myers is described as Caucasian, 175 pounds and 5’9.” He has blue eyes, dirty blonde or light brown hair, and often wears a full beard. Myers also has a scar on his upper lip.

Anyone with information about Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.