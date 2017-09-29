The City of Colwood and the Town of View Royal are looking at rapid transit options along the Island Highway.

On Friday, the two West Shore municipalities announced that they are working with BC Transit and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC) to develop concepts and cost estimates for a rapid transit corridor along the Island Highway between Colwood Corners and the Trans-Canada Highway.

“With travel times and congestion in the capital region increasing, it is important to make public transit a realistic option for people,” Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton said in a statement. “That will only happen if buses can move people faster than cars on major routes.”

The plan will outline rapid transit options, including bus lanes, queue jumping lanes, preferred park and ride locations, traffic light co-ordination and costs.

“The VRTC is committed to working with our partners in Greater Victoria to improve transit services,” said Brice. “The work being conducted here is about taking what we have heard from the public and bringing it to reality.”

Improving transit on the Island Highway has been listed as a priority in multiple regional and local transportation plans over the past few years. One of the key aspects on the West Shore is adding additional park and ride capacity to the area. A park and ride study will be completed to find potential sites that meet location and physical design requirements.

Hamilton also said have a plan for rapid transit on the Island Highway would support the work with provincial partners on a rapid transit network along the Trans-Canada Highway between the West Shore and downtown Victoria.