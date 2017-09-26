Saanich Police are asking for help from the public in locating missing 79-year-old Cynthia Marley.

She suffers from dementia and was last seen at around 1:00 pm on Tuesday.

Police said left her home in the 4000 block of Magdelin St in Saanich where she lives with her husband.

According to her husband, she left in the family vehicle even though she hasn’t driven in years.

The vehicle is described as a brown 2003 Mazda MPV bearing BC Licence Plate TCX012.

It’s unknown where Cynthia would be travelling to.

Cynthia is described as a Caucasian woman, with silver short hair, glasses, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing 135 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a blue top, black pants, blue slip-on shoes and carrying a black purse.

If you have seen Cynthia or this vehicle, please contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.



Cynthia Marley, 79, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. Credit: Saanich police