CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
15°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Identity of Canadian soldier depicted in new war memorial discovered in time for big reveal
Identity of Canadian soldier depicted in new war memorial discovered in time for big reveal

Identity of Canadian soldier depicted in new war memorial discovered in time for big reveal

September 29, 2017
Vancouver double homicide may have been a random attack, police say
Vancouver double homicide may have been a random attack, police say

Vancouver double homicide may have been a random attack, police say

September 29, 2017
Sex offender sentenced to prison for attacking women in B.C. park
Sex offender sentenced to prison for attacking women in B.C. park

Sex offender sentenced to prison for attacking women in B.C. park

September 29, 2017
3 generations of Coquitlam family charged for alleged gun, drug crimes
3 generations of Coquitlam family charged for alleged gun, drug crimes

3 generations of Coquitlam family charged for alleged gun, drug crimes

September 29, 2017
Interior Health investigating how 500 employees had personal info stolen
Interior Health investigating how 500 employees had personal info stolen

Interior Health investigating how 500 employees had personal info stolen

September 29, 2017
Deadly road gets more speed bumps but not everyone's pleased
Deadly road gets more speed bumps but not everyone's pleased

Deadly road gets more speed bumps but not everyone’s pleased

September 29, 2017
John Horgan announces more money to combat B.C.'s overdose crisis
John Horgan announces more money to combat B.C.'s overdose crisis

John Horgan announces more money to combat B.C.’s overdose crisis

September 29, 2017
After the inquiry: Support needed to help families retraumatized by MMIWG testimony, advocates say
After the inquiry: Support needed to help families retraumatized by MMIWG testimony, advocates say

After the inquiry: Support needed to help families retraumatized by MMIWG testimony, advocates say

September 29, 2017

Canadian Press

B.C. funding rapid-access treatment, public safety to address overdose crisis

September 29, 2017

Regina teen who aided in friend’s ex-girlfriend’s murder to be sentenced Nov. 7

September 29, 2017

Five things the B.C. government has promised to address overdose crisis

September 29, 2017

Rare chicks rescued in Manitoba catch flight to Ontario before flying south

September 29, 2017

Former U.S. president Obama speaks in Toronto; fans say they left ‘inspired’

September 29, 2017

The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

September 29, 2017

CHEK Sports

Toronto Raptor revisits father's Vikes glory days
Toronto Raptor revisits father's Vikes glory days

Toronto Raptor revisits father’s Vikes glory days

September 28, 2017
Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver

Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver

September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike

Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike

September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

September 25, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos

Heritage building set to house Victoria’s most expensive condos

September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
Victoria city manager out in shakeup

Victoria city manager out in shakeup

September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media