WATCH: A convention hitting the capital this weekend is bringing together some of the world’s best tattoo artists. Isabelle Raghem reports.

The capital city will welcome hundreds this weekend for the Van Isle Tattoo Expo.

"Tattooing has just blown up these days. I mean, tattoos are amazing these days so grandma can't look at it and say 'oh that's ugly'. You're gonna look at it and go wow that's a beautiful tattoo and maybe I should get one," says organizer Ryan Scarpino.

The three-day long convention will feature more 100 of tattoo artists from the island and from around the world.

"There's some crazy artists here, some pretty amazing talents and Victoria is not a city that has conventions all the time," says Victoria head Dustin Schwam.

Jhon Campuzano and Babiery Hernandez of 'Focused on Creation" tattoo travelled from New York to attend.

"Everywhere you go, you step into another country, you see different types of art," explains Campuzano.

The expo also showcasing artists with a cause.

"I work with breast cancer survivors to cover their mastectomy scars with either beautiful tattoo work or the realistic areola restoring tattooing," says artist Samantha Rae of Errington., "painting on the body to look past their scars and make them feel beautiful again"

The Van Isle Expo runs from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

