Oceanside RCMP said they found a live hand grenade and drugs while searching a home in the French Creek area of Parksville.

The home was searched on Sept. 28 and police found several occupants. A 74-year-old man and a 27-year-old man who live at the home were arrested.

According to Oceanside RCMP, officers seized a live hand grenade, heroin, ecstasy and GHB.

The home had been under surveillance as police believed drug trafficking was taking place at that location. The 74-year-old man was released on a promise to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Nov. 19. The 27-year-old man, who was on court-imposed conditions for a prior drug trafficking conviction, was held in custody. He appeared in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Friday.