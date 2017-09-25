RCMP say they have finished their investigation into tainted milk products that were produced in Victoria and it is not known how the foreign objects got inside of the jugs.

In June, RCMP started investigating after Quebec-based Agropur recalled some of its milk products that are distributed in British Columbia due to what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) called “harmful extraneous material.”

READ MORE: RCMP investigating ‘potential tampering’ of recalled milk in BC

The recall included Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel milk found in different-sized jugs.

Island District RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tammy Douglas said all investigative avenues have been exhausted and it is “unknown how the foreign objects came to be inside the milk jugs.”

“Many people including the complainants have been interviewed to try to determine what may have happened but at this time there is no evidence of criminality,” Douglas said.

Since the recall, Agropur has added double protection safety seals that can be peeled off of all milk jugs.

CFIA said there has been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the milk.