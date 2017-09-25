A young man has died following a reported accidental shooting at a residence on Salt Spring Island early Sunday morning.

According to RCMP, officers responded to the residence in the early hours of Sept. 24 where “six youths were present.” RCMP said one of the youths had been shot and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The BC Coroner’s Service said the young man was transported to a hospital in Vancouver but he died of his injuries later Sunday.

Salt Spring Island RCMP are investigating the incident along with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

The young man’s name and age have not been released.