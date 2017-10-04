WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a workplace fatality that happened Wednesday afternoon in a field outside of the Wilkinson Road jail.

The spokesperson from Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General said the death appeared to be a personal medical emergency involving staff at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich. Out of respect for privacy, the ministry did not provide any further information.

According to Trish Chernecki, senior manager of media and government relations with WorkSafeBC, information is very preliminary but said the death was a “serious incident” that happened outside and involved farm machinery. WorkSafeBC officers are now gathering information. It’s being treated as a workplace incident but Chernecki said it is a fluid situation.

The BC Coroners Service has been called to the scene to investigate.