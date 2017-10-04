One person is in police custody after a fire at a duplex in Esquimalt on Tuesday.

Esquimalt firefighters were called to the blaze in the 300 block of Uganda Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. It was extinguished about an hour later.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Serbic, the fire was contained to the garage and the deck.

Victoria police said the fire is considered suspicious. According to police, the man in custody is associated with the residence.

Police are still investigating the fire and believe there is no risk to the public.