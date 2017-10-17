Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for North, East and West Vancouver Island as the second storm of the week is expected to hit late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The agency says southeast winds of 90 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h will develop over North Vancouver Island late Tuesday and ease Wednesday morning.

On West Vancouver Island, 80 km/h winds with gusts of up 100 km/h will develop early Wednesday morning and ease by the afternoon.

A wind warning is also in effect for East Vancouver Island (Courtenay to Campbell River, Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay) and the Southern Gulf Islands with winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h expected Wednesday morning and also easing by the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that the high winds could damage to buildings and that loose objects may be tossed causing injury.

There are no wind warnings but a weather statement remains in effect for Greater Victoria, East (Duncan to Nanaimo) and Inland Vancouver Island with the next storm system arriving early Wednesday.