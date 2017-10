UPDATE: 10:38 a.m. The flood has now stopped and repairs are underway, according to Saanich Fire.

A major water main break flooded the intersection at Rithetwood Dr. and Royal Oak Dr. in Saanich this morning at 8:00 a.m.

A portion of Royal Oak Dr. was underwater for a couple hours.

It is not known what caused the flooding at this time.

CHEK News has a crew on scene and more details will follow.