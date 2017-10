It’s a very special edition of Game On!

Jeff King and Kevin Charach are down at the finish line of the 38th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon, and the guys bring you full coverage from the elite runners all the way down to the Thrifty Foods Kids Run. We hear from numerous runners, both elite and novice, as they tell their stories leading up to the event, and the reasons why they are running. This is an episode of Game On! that you don't want to miss!