Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
10°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

After devastating B.C. wildfires, Interior residents thankful for community strength
After devastating B.C. wildfires, Interior residents thankful for community strength

After devastating B.C. wildfires, Interior residents thankful for community strength

October 09, 2017
Bellingham mother succumbs to injuries after 6 days in coma
Bellingham mother succumbs to injuries after 6 days in coma

Bellingham mother succumbs to injuries after 6 days in coma

October 09, 2017
The birthplace of Hollywood North? Hope B.C. celebrates 35th anniversary of Rambo: First Blood
The birthplace of Hollywood North? Hope B.C. celebrates 35th anniversary of Rambo: First Blood

The birthplace of Hollywood North? Hope B.C. celebrates 35th anniversary of Rambo: First Blood

October 09, 2017
At least 1 dead after wildfires sweep into California wine country
At least 1 dead after wildfires sweep into California wine country

At least 1 dead after wildfires sweep into California wine country

October 09, 2017
Experts gather in Vancouver to brainstorm on southern resident whale recovery
Experts gather in Vancouver to brainstorm on southern resident whale recovery

Experts gather in Vancouver to brainstorm on southern resident whale recovery

October 09, 2017
'There's people around that care:' Thanksgiving at Vancouver's Union Gospel Mission
'There's people around that care:' Thanksgiving at Vancouver's Union Gospel Mission

‘There’s people around that care:’ Thanksgiving at Vancouver’s Union Gospel Mission

October 09, 2017
Okanagan wine makers brace for potential effects of wildfire smoke on this year's vintage
Okanagan wine makers brace for potential effects of wildfire smoke on this year's vintage

Okanagan wine makers brace for potential effects of wildfire smoke on this year’s vintage

October 09, 2017
Manslaughter charges against alleged fentanyl dealers mount across Canada
Manslaughter charges against alleged fentanyl dealers mount across Canada

Manslaughter charges against alleged fentanyl dealers mount across Canada

October 09, 2017

Canadian Press

Two teens dead after 15-year-old driver crashes car in Joliette, Que.

October 09, 2017

Two PMs, one U.S. capital: Trudeau, Harper talk NAFTA in D.C. on same day

October 09, 2017

Quebec’s premier seeking younger image for party ahead of next shuffle

October 09, 2017

Rafe Mair, former B.C. radio host and cabinet minister dead at 85

October 09, 2017

Poll suggests Canadians appear pessimistic about their economic futures

October 09, 2017

Fire that killed woman, young twins in Quebec likely accidental: police

October 09, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - October 8th, 2017
Game On! - October 8th, 2017

Game On! – October 8th, 2017

October 08, 2017
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners

38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners

October 08, 2017
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs

Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs

October 08, 2017
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start

Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start

October 07, 2017
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup

Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup

October 07, 2017
Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line
Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line

Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line

October 06, 2017
Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon 2017 Live Stream Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos

Heritage building set to house Victoria’s most expensive condos

September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

September 26, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media