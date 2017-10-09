Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Calvin To has a wrap up of a busy weekend of holiday travel.

According to BC Ferries, Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest time of year for walk-ons, and one of the busier times of year overall, equivalent to an August weekend.

BC Ferries added 90 additional sailings, including 80 for the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route.

Staff also took extra steps to keep passengers comfortable, providing free coffee and ponchos and setting up tents outside the terminal in Swartz Bay.

On Friday evening, those ponchos came in handy as lines for foot passengers extended far past the tents.

Friday also saw a slight complication. A clerical error led to some oversold tickets on a Horseshoe Bay-Nanaimo sailing.

BC Ferries asked for 21 volunteers to switch sailings. They were compensated with $25 food vouchers.

It was also a record weekend on the Coho ferry.

The 10:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. trips were fully booked on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Many were travelling to Port Angeles for Crabfest.

At the Victoria International Airport, staff opened up a secondary parking lot to handle the additional vehicles coming in.

Airport officials are reminding people to arrive 90 minutes in advance of flights, especially on long weekends.