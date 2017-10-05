An Esquimalt homeowner has been charged with arson after a suspicious fire broke out at a duplex on Uganda Avenue Tuesday morning.

Esquimalt firefighters were called to the blaze in the 300 block of Uganda Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. It was extinguished about an hour later. The fire was contained to the garage and the duplex. No injuries were reported.

In the four days before the fire, Victoria police went to the property three different times. Neighbours said police are often called to the property.

The Crown has approved one charge of arson to own property against homeowner Wei “George” Li, according to court documents. The Crown approved the charge on Wednesday and Li is still in custody.

Also on Wednesday, Victoria police said the fire was considered suspicious and they do not believe there’s any risk to the public.