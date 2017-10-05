An armed robber wearing a Halloween mask stole cash from the Harewood Arms Beer and Wine Store on Saturday, police say.

According to police, the robbery took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. at the store, which is located at 508 Eighth Street. According to police, employees at the business called 911 and said they had been robbed by a suspect who was wearing a mask like the one in the popular horror movie “Scream” and waving a knife and a baseball bat.

Police said the suspect entered the business and started banging the bat on the counter. The suspect was also allegedly carrying a large knife. Police said he demanded the clerks hand over money from the till.

The suspect then ran out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running westbound to Howard Avenue. The clerks were not physically injured.

Nanaimo RCMP officers went to the store with a police services dog but could not find the suspect. The bat and the knife believed to have been used in the robbery were later found the next day near the store.

The suspect is believed to be a man and is described by police as 5’6″ to 5’9″ with a medium build. Police said he was wearing a black gown, a white shirt, gloves and a Halloween Scream-type mask. He was carrying a white packsack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



Credit: Nanaimo RCMP