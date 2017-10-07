Campus View kids win the fundraising award for the 5th straight year.

The Gordon Head school had 123 children sign up for the Thrifty Foods Kids Run at this year's GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon.

At $20 each, all of their registration fees are donated to KidSport, an organization which assists financially disadvantaged families to get their children into sports programs.

The driving force behind the school's success is parent Laurissa Evancio-Barker, a teacher herself, although at a different school.

"Their (the kids) participation in the run on Sunday will actually support 1400 children to participate in sports this year....kids who would not have otherwise had the opportunity."

When Evancio-Barker's daughter was asked if she thought her mother was a good role model, the 10 year old answered..."yes, I think she's setting a very good example for other parents & kids by what she's doing. I give her an A+."

Apparently, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.