The Victoria Grizzlies defeated the Cowichan Valley Capitals 5-2 Friday night at the Q Centre in Colwood.
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
on: In: Sports
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
Frustrated parents of B.C. children with special needs get organized
October 07, 2017
MMIWG inquiry losing 2 more staffers
October 07, 2017
Red Bulls clinch playoff spot with shutout of Whitecaps
October 07, 2017
Moose hunt closed in Cariboo areas following wildfires
October 07, 2017
B.C. ultra marathoner conquers 678-km race with hours to spare
October 07, 2017
Canadian Press
B.C. ultra marathoner conquers 678 km race with hours to spare
October 07, 2017
CHEK Sports
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
October 07, 2017
Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line
October 06, 2017
Duncan’s Jordan Charles making the most of his return to the court
October 06, 2017
Kipkoech returns to defend Victoria Marathon title
October 06, 2017
Victoria running legend aims for another marathon milestone
October 05, 2017