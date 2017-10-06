Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After days of cycling in the sunshine, driving rain and thunderous applause welcomed home the Tour de Rock riders as they completed a grueling journey down Vancouver Island.

They rolled into Victoria's Centennial Square at 5 p.m on Friday marking an end to the two week, 1100 kilometer trip.

Dozens of Tour alumni joined them for the final stretch including CHEK's own Ed Bain who participated in 2007.

This year marked the 20th year for the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock supporting children battling cancer.

24 riders including 6 police officers, 2 media personalities and 6 special guest riders, helped raise more than $1.3 million.

"I can't even put into words what this has meant for me," said Cst. Chelsea Cofield of Saanich Police.

"I feel like a totally different person, and it's the most incredible thing I've ever been a part of"

The riders started their journey on Sunday, September 24th in Port Alice, visiting 26 other communities along the way.

But one stop stood out for many of this year's participants.

"The best moment in my mind was at a Miracle Beach elementary school," said CFB Comox MP Marc Yeon.

"Having a whole gym-full of students come up and sing for us, it brought a tear to everyone's eye."

Just minutes after completing the journey, Yeon said he hopes to take part again next year

"I'm already aiming to be a trainer next year and I'll try to get myself on the support crew."

The organizers took to social media for the last word.

"Thank you, Vancouver Island, for this year and 20 incredible years."



