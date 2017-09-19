Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year old Savannah Omelko.

She’s from Campbell River but was last seen on July 22nd, 2017 in Coquitlam.

Omelko is described as having shoulder length brown hair, brown eyes, a medium build and a medium complexion.

She is 168 cm ( 5′ 6″) tall and weighs approximately 61 kg ( 135 lbs).

She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, green camo tights, grey sparkle slip-on shoes and was carrying a grey backpack.

“If you see Savannah or know of her whereabouts, call your local police or RCMP Detachment,” said Cpl. Vlooswyk.

“We are very concerned she has not been seen since July.”