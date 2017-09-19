Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Victoria health food and frozen yogurt store is coming under fire after the owner posted a picture to social media that launched a barrage of accusations about fat shaming.

The photo posted on the Fresh Coast Victoria social media site is of a passenger sleeping at Los Angeles' airport, apparently taken without the subject's consent.

The caption reads "Get this guy some @freshcoastvic. We're serious about providing healthy food to travels across North America."

The post was met with anger and criticism, saying it was a clear case of shaming someone because of their body shape.

It has since been deleted and the owner of Fresh Coast Victoria has apologized.

"I just want to apologize for my earlier post at LAX, there's no place in this world for those types of comments or photos," said Josh Kalef in a video message posted to the eatery's Instagram page.

Its too little too late for some.

Fatso, a Victoria-based food company that provides peanut-butter based products, announced Tuesday that its products will no longer be sold at Fresh Coast.

"Fatso is a 100% body positive brand," a message posted on the company's Facebook page reads.

"The name Fatso is supposed to take the fear out of fat."

It says the company can no longer be associated with a business that does not feel the same way.



