The main steel components for the new Johnson Street bridge sailed into Victoria’s Outer Harbour on Tuesday evening.

The existing bridge was opened to allow for a barge carrying the 46-metre-long main bridge span to pass through on its way to Point Hope Shipyard.

The components will now be inspected, touched up and assembled before being lifted into place around Christmas.

A ship carrying the steel parts arrived on Sunday after a 25-day journey from a port in China, the final ones needed to complete the bridge

The project has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

The estimated price tag is already $105 million, up from $63 million, and that may still rise.

The new bridge it is expected to open in March of next year, nearly three years behind schedule.