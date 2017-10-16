Saanich police are cautioning residents near Observatory Hill that a bear was seen early Monday morning.

The Saanich Police Department received a report of a bear in the 5000 block of West Saanich Road near the observatory entrance at around 4:52 a.m. Patrol units went to the area but were unable to find the animal.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified about the sighting. Police said residents, parents of children who may be playing in the area and people visiting the park should be aware of the sighting.