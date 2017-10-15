This edition of Game On recaps the week that was in Vancouver Island sports. We cover the BC Football Conference playoffs with all eyes on the V.I. Raiders and Westshore Rebels. In hockey, we get you caught up with the CHL's #1 ranked Victoria Royals. Also, Royals General Manager Cameron Hope joins Jeff and Kevin in the SportsCage.
Game On! 10/15/17
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
Mushroom picking a ‘modern-day gold rush’ for some B.C. foragers
October 15, 2017
1 in critical condition after 5-vehicle collision in Surrey
October 15, 2017
Victoria’s thriving brunch scene profiled in new book
October 15, 2017
Watch the first B.C. Liberal leadership debate
October 15, 2017
7-year-old hospitalized after being run over by school bus in B.C.
October 15, 2017
Brian Minter has tips for getting your garden ready for winter
October 15, 2017
Canadian Press
Strike ends at Toronto’s Pearson airport
October 15, 2017
Ontario college faculty go on strike
October 15, 2017
Past mistakes, soul-searching feature in first B.C. Liberal debate
October 15, 2017
Demonstrators gather at Ontario legislature to protest racism
October 15, 2017
CHEK Sports
Game On! 10/15/17
October 15, 2017
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win
October 15, 2017
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final
October 15, 2017
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers
October 15, 2017
UVIC holds rehearsal for USports Cross Country National Championship
October 14, 2017