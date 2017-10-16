A special weather statement has been issued ahead of two fall storms expected to hit Vancouver Island this week.

The areas included in the statement are Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada said a strong and mild southwesterly flow from the Pacific Ocean is maintaining a frontal zone over the central coast. Significant rainfall is expected over the south coast Monday night.

Several Heavy Rainfall alerts in effect for the BC Coast. Stay tuned to #BCstorm for updates. pic.twitter.com/6sxH4JvB3B — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) October 16, 2017

According to Environment Canada, the rain will taper off on Tuesday over the coastal region. Flurries are expected at summit level for some highway passes in the B.C. Interior. after freezing levels drop slightly on Tuesday afternoon.

The second fall storm is expected to arrive on the south coast early Wednesday, with wind and heavy rain. Rainfall and wind warnings may be issued. Environment Canada said it is possible falling leaves may block storm drains, which can lead to flooding. No snowfall is expected over high elevation mountain passes on Wednesday and Thursday.

North Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island are under a rainfall warning as of Monday morning. Environment Canada said a frontal system over the central part of the province is moving southward, leading to the significant amount of rainfall over parts of the south coast. Rainfall amounts are expected to be near 100 millimetres by Tuesday morning. The rain is expected to taper off on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island and the Central Coast. The advisory means that river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The areas included are: