Westhaver plays hero, Grizzlies defeat Rivermen in overtime

It was a big night for local boy Marty Westhaver, who scored 2 goals, including the game winner in overtime, to lift the Victoria Grizzlies over the Langley Rivermen by a score of 4-3 at the Q Centre last night.

The Grizzlies had a two goal lead in the final minutes of the game, but saw their lead vanish as the Rivermen scored two goals just 40 seconds apart to send the game into the extra frame. Luckily for the Grizzlies, Westhaver ended the game just 1:24 into overtime. The Grizzlies move to 5-3 on the young season, and now wait til Saturday, when they take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on home ice.