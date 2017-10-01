Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated

The Victoria Royals are firing on all cylinders, as they took down the Kamloops Blazers on consecutive nights at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre this weekend to move to 4-0 on the season.

Matthew Phillips and Ryan Peckford have been the Royals main offensive weapons so far this season, but goaltender Griffen Outhouse has been outstanding through the first four games. The Royals now head to Kelowna for a Wednesday tilt against the Rockets, Victoria's next home game is on Tuesday, October 10th against the Tri-City Americans.